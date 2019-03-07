FeedonThis: Another ‘Caption This!’ segment on the show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Find some pictures, come up with some creative headlines.

It's a simple, fun activity for any sports fan when looking at portraits of their favorite team. We celebrate this on Sports Feed with our "Caption This" segment, as Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman give their headlines for a few captions from pictures that week.

The guys took part in another one of these segments on Thursday's show, and that's part of #FeedonThis which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will they or won't they trade Jordan Howard?

That's gonna be the question for the next few weeks Bears' fans as the new league year gets ready to begin on March 13th at 3 PM CST. Jarrett and Josh discussed the pros and cons of a possible move with Howard in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loyola has gone through plenty of ups and downs after their surprise run to the Final Four last spring, but here they are again at the dawn of this March, close to another berth in the "Big Dance."

See a preview of their upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament in the video above.