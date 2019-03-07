Julie DiCaro discusses Cubs, Bulls, and the ‘Behind the Headlines’ podcast on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - She was back on Sports Feed to talk about three teams whom she has discussed before, but there was something new to the conversation this time.

That's Julie DiCaro's "Behind the Headlines" podcast with Tony Gill, and the first topic deals with the murder of James Jordan and new revelations in the case.

Julie discussed that podcast along with hopes for the future with it during her most recent appearance on Sports Feed Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Like usual, she also discussed the Cubs, Bulls, and Bears during her two segments, which you can watch in the video above or below.