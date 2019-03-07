Man killed in hit-and-run on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the city’s Northwest Side.

The accident happened before 5 a.m. Thursday near Cicero Avenue and Wellington Avenue.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was crossing the street with another man, when he was struck by a red Volkswagan Beetle that was traveling southbound on Cicero.

The Beetle than continued southbound on Cicero and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other man was not injured.

Police are investigating.

#CHICAGO: NB/SB Cicero Ave CLOSED Diversey to Wellington Ave, due to a crash involving a pedestrian… #CTA re-routing #54 buses in the area ⚠️ — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 7, 2019

