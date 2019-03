ROCKFORD, Ill. — Officers are on the scene investigating an active shooter situation at a hotel in Rockford, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The department tweeted Thursday morning to confirm the incident at an Extended Stay Hotel on N. Bell School Road.

RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019

Police advise to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.