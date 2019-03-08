Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Cook County grand jury has returned a 16-count indictment against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

Prosecutors on Feb. 20 charged Smollett with a single count of disorderly conduct for filing a false report claiming two men attacked him downtown Jan. 29. Smollett, who is black and gay, said the men shouted racist and homophobic slurs while punching him, kicking him and putting a noose around his neck.

Prosecutors said Smollett staged the attack. Police alleged the actor was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

Now, a grand jury has indicted Smollett on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report. The indictment was filed Thursday and made public Friday.

Smollett, 36, has maintained his innocence. He is currently free on bail after being arrested last month.

READ: Jussie Smollett Cook County grand jury indictment

READ: Jussie Smollett bond court proffer