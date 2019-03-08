× Man injured in deadly Aurora factory shooting sues Illinois State Police

AURORA, Ill. — A man injured in a deadly shooting at a factory in Aurora is suing Illinois State Police for negligence.

Four employees and an intern at the Henry Pratt Company were killed on Feb. 15 when Gary Martin started shooting after he was fired.

Another employee, Timothy Williams, and five police officers were also injured in the shooting but survived.

Williams was shot once in the arm and twice in the back.

He argues Illinois State Police should be held accountable for Martin’s ability to obtain and retain the gun used in the shooting.

Williams’ attorneys claim Illinois State Police negligently allowed Martin to obtain a Firearm Owners’ Identification Card and participate in a concealed-carry training course when he should not have due to a felony aggravated assault conviction from Mississippi.

Martin applied for and was approved for an Illinois FOID card in 2014 despite a 1995 conviction for felony aggravated assault.

After purchasing a gun in March 2014, he applied for a concealed carry permit. It was during the background check for that license that police found the ’95 conviction that would prohibit him from legally owning a firearm.

Although his FOID card was revoked, the gun was never recovered. It was used in the February shooting.

Williams argues that Illinois State Police should have done more after it realized the error. His attorneys say state police should have contacted local police to alert them that Martin was illegally possessing a firearm.

Williams is seeking $2,000,000 in damages.