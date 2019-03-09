A rainy and windy weekend, highs in the 40s
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
-
-
Warmer temperatures make for a rainy weekend forecast
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
Snow possible this weekend: Winter refuses to budge
-
Cold air persists, snow possible this weekend
-
-
Sports Feed previews PBR and WRCA weekend at Allstate Arena on Wednesday
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois