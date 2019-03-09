R. Kelly pays $161K in child support, will be released from Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly is set to be released from Cook County Jail on Saturday after paying more than $161,000 in back child support.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said bail was posted Saturday morning.

Kelly, 52, was taken into custody Wednesday after failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support to his ex-wife. The singer during a court appearance earlier this week only had a third of what he owes. A judge refused to let Kelly pay the child support in installments.

Kelly is also facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Cook County prosecutors allege he abused a woman and three girls over the span of 12 years.

R Kelly Released after someone paid 161 k in back child support ⁦@WGNNews⁩ ⁦@WGNRadioNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/EvR64ooeqZ — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) March 9, 2019

Ed Genson, the defense attorney who in 2008 helped Kelly get acquitted in a child pornography case, made headlines earlier this week — telling the Chicago Sun-Times that Kelly “was guilty as hell” in that case.

Genson, 77, told the newspaper he arranged for Kelly to get shots of libido-killing drugs to keep the singer from getting into further trouble.

“He was guilty as hell!” Genson said. “I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

