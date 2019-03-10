Kevin Powell joins Sports Feed for baseball and Bears talk on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're at the point in March where the regular season is closer than the start of the workouts in Arizona for the Cubs and the White Sox.

Joe Maddon and Rick Renteria are getting a better idea of what they might have for a roster to start the 2019 season on March 28th. But there are still a number of games and workouts left for both teams left before they hit the road to start the regular season.

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio was in Arizona for part of Spring Training, and he discussed what he's seen from both teams on Sports Feed. He also discussed a little on the start of NFL Free Agency and what that could mean for the Bears in a couple fo days.

Watch Kevin's segments on Sunday's show in the video above or below.