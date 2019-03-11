Army captain from Chicago suburbs among those killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATTESON, Ill. — An army captain from the Chicago suburbs is among the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

Antoine Lewis, 40, of Matteson, was on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737, which crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday outside Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Lewis was raised in Matteson and enlisted in the army as a third generation family member. He went on to earn a Bachelor and a master’s degree. He was a highly decorated soldier and rose to ranks to captain.

He served in Afghanistan. He leaves behind a wife and 15-year-old son.

All 157 people on board the flight were killed.

The plane, en route to Nairobi, Kenya, lost contact at 08.44 am local time, six minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital.

Authorities said Canadians, Chinese, Italians, Indians, French, British, Egyptians were on the Ethiopian plane crash. Eight Americans died, including Lewis.

Ethiopian authorities are leading the investigation into the crash, assisted by the U.S., Kenya and others.

Indonesia has grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes for inspections following the Ethiopian Airlines crash, the second for the new aircraft since October.