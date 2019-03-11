Blackhawks won’t let up in pursuit of the playoffs as they blowout the Coyotes

CHICAGO – A statement win might be too strong, considering they’ve still got quite a bit of work to do just to make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But if the Blackhawks, still filled with a lot of proud veterans on the roster, were looking to show an improved Coyotes team that they were still in the fight for the postseason, they did so in convincing fashion.

Shaking off an early goal by former teammate Richard Panik, the Blackhawks’ offense erupted for seven unanswered goals in a 7-1 victory over Arizona that extends their winning streak to three. This victory at the United Center, coupled with a loss by the Wild to San Jose, gets the Blackhawks within five points of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

At the same time, it prevented the Coyotes from taking that spot, which they would have done had they beaten the Blackhawks on Monday night. But Jeremy Colliton’s team made sure that wouldn’t happen on a memorable offensive night at home.