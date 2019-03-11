Scott Phillips talks College Basketball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're into March and there is a little bit of "Madness" going on.

Bradley was a surprise winner of the Missouri Valley Conference this past weekend, and a few other automatic bids have been clinched around college basketball over the last few days. But more drama is expected to play out this week as the major conferences will hold their tournaments and help set the field of 68.

Scott Phillips of NBC Sports College Basketball Talk was on Sports Feed Monday to discuss a number of angles, both local and national, with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

