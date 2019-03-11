× Woman, 19, charged with attempted murder of Chicago officer expected in court

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman will face a judge Monday for charges in the shooting of a Chicago police officer.

According to official reports, the 34-year-old tactical officer was executing a search warrant at the apartment of Emily Petronella around 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police say the officer was trying to enter the back door of the home on the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue when Petronella, who was inside, fired a single shot through the door.

The bullet struck the officer in the shoulder, fracturing a vertebrae and lodging in his right shoulder muscle. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery.

Petronella was charged Sunday with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, armed violence and discharge of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer/fireman, and manufacturing and delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis— all felonies. She was also charged with misdemeanor violation of bail bond.

In a bond hearing Sunday, prosecutors said Petronella’s criminal history includes a traffic stop in which officers found her in possession of a pump-action shot gun. Cook County Judge Stephanie Miller denied bond, saying Petronella “poses a real and present threat to the safety of the community.”