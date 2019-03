Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. — One person was killed and several others were injured after a car crashed on the CTA Blue Line tracks near the Rosemont stop on Tuesday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a CTA train hit the car near the westbound lane on I-190 near Mannheim Road. It is unclear how the car reached the tracks.

Blue Line service was suspended between O'Hare and Harlem due to the obstruction Tuesday night, but has resumed as of Wednesday morning.