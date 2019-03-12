2 people shot in Auburn Gresham, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man, 23, and a woman, 18, were shot in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago police said the two were shot on the 7900 block of South Paulina Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was shot in the chest and taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition. Witnesses said she had just gotten off a CTA bus when she was shot.

The man was shot in his left foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was stabilized.

Witnesses said a black sedan was seen fleeing the area after the shooting. It appeared the vehicle was also captured on pod cameras in the area.

No one was taken into custody. The shooting appeared to be gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing.