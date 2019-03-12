× Bears start off free agency by adding RB Mike Davis, CB Buster Skrine

LAKE FOREST – It wasn’t the running back that some might have hoped for or the cornerback that many were expecting, but the Bears did reportedly add to both positions on Monday.

On the first day in which NFL teams could speak to restricted free agents, the team added running back Mike Davis and cornerback Buster Skrine to their 2019 team.

It’s a 3-year deal worth $16.5M with $8.5M guaranteed, source said. https://t.co/l6eCOqpWhm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo were first to report the signing of Skrine, who reportedly gets a three-year, $16.5 million contract with $8.5 million guaranteed.

The cornerback has been in the league eight seasons – four with the Browns & the last four with the Jets. He had 52 tackles with seven pass break-ups in 2018 along with a half-sack and a forced fumble.

Skrine may very well end up being the replacement for Bryce Callahan, who is a free agent and appears likely to be headed to another team in 2019. Emerging as an effective nickel cornerback last season, Callahan had a career-high 45 tackles while having back-to-back seasons of two interceptions and six pass deflections.

Mike Davis and the #Bears agree to a 2-year deal worth $6M, source said. It has a max value of $7M. https://t.co/1zpIUBIyyt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Rapoport also had the report of Davis’ signing with the Bears to a two-year deal after a successful 2018 season in Seattle. The running back rushed for career-highs in yardage (514), per carry average (4.6), along with touchdowns (4) in 15 games.

Also appealing to Matt Nagy and his offense was Davis’ ability to catch out of the backfield in 2018. He caught 34 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown for the Seahawks, which should help him fit in quickly to an offense that will utilize his skills.

The #Jets are close to deal with former #Bears WR Josh Bellamy, source said. Potentially another WR on the board after signing Jamison Crowder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

As the Bears say hello to those players, they reportedly will say goodbye to receiver Josh Bellamy after five seasons with the team. He made 76 catches for 999 yards with five touchdowns during his time in Chicago.