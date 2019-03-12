FeedonThis: The free agency talk continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, a Sports Feed was on the air, and a story broke about the Bears getting a new player

This time it's Cordarrelle Patterson, and it came on the same day that the Bears watched Adrian Amos sign with the Packers.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, just as they did on Monday, discussed the moves made on Tuesday by the team on the show. That discussion is part of the best of the program in #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Jarrett spent his morning talking with kids at Thompson Middle School in St. Charles on Tuesday morning, parting some of his wisdom on the students.

He discussed the visit during Social Fodder, which you can watch in the video above.

Just when Zach LaVine was playing some of his most productive basketball of the season, the guard is out of the lineup with knee trouble. It could keep him out the rest of the limited amount of the season left.

Jarrett and Josh discuss what that means for the team in the video above.