Jussie Smollett set to appear in court as attorney for brothers says actor betrayed their trust

CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett is set to appear in court Tuesday.

The judge is expected to hear a motion from the media whether to allow cameras in the courtroom for future appearances.

Meanwhile, an attorney for the brothers involved in the case says her clients were betrayed by Smollett.

“I believe my clients were betrayed,” Gloria Schmidt said on CNN’s “AC 360,” referring to brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo. “You have to look at what kind of relationship they had with Mr. Smollett. He’s a celebrity. This is somebody who is in a position of power over my clients.”

She added: “We’ve seen a lot of stories in the news where celebrities think they might be above the law. It’s just not the case.”

Police detained the two brothers, but police sources revealed authorities suspected Smollett knew the men and paid them to stage the attack.

The brothers were released without being charged.

Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct. He has denied any involvement in orchestrating an attack.