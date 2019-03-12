No injuries reported in North Side building collapse

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a building collapse on Chicago's North Side.
The building is located in the 5000 block of Lawrence Avenue in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood.
Police said the building has no residents and is under construction.
The Chicago Fire Dept said two workers was doing demolition work on the first floor at the time of the collapse. They heard sounds of the building beginning to crumble and got out of the building.
No injuries are reported.
Bricks rained down onto the sidewalk and nearby offices.
Vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area is restricted in the area between Cicero Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway.
Crews are investigating the collapse and will have to demolish the building entirely.