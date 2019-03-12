No injuries reported in North Side building collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a building collapse on Chicago's North Side.

The building is located in the 5000 block of Lawrence Avenue in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Police said the building has no residents and is under construction.

The Chicago Fire Dept said two workers was doing demolition work on the first floor at the time of the collapse. They heard sounds of the building beginning to crumble and got out of the building.

No injuries are reported.

#UPDATE (#CHICAGO): Lawrence Ave NOW BLOCKED EB/WB from Cicero Ave to the Kennedy Expy, for building collapse investigation . #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/Pm7haTHPuM — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 12, 2019

Bricks rained down onto the sidewalk and nearby offices.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area is restricted in the area between Cicero Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 81 Lawrence buses are temporarily rerouted via Lawrence, Cicero, Elston, Foster, and Jefferson Park. — cta (@cta) March 12, 2019

#CHICAGO: Lawrence Ave CLOSED EB/WB from Cicero Ave to Laramie Ave, due to a building collapse ⚠️ — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 12, 2019

Crews are investigating the collapse and will have to demolish the building entirely.