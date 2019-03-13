Bears make it official and release kicker Cody Parkey

CHICAGO – The reports came out a few weeks ago and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace even confirmed that it would happen at the NFL Combine in late February. But the end of the Cody Parkey era in Chicago wouldn’t officially happen until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

When that time came, out went the kicker.

It’s been confirmed numerous times, even by Ryan Pace, but now it’s officially official that the Bears have released kicker Cody Parkey. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Znp0S01XHP — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 13, 2019

The Bears released Parkey among a flurry of moves made after the trade deadline, including the confirmation of the signings of cornerback Buster Skrine, running back Mike Davis, receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and offensive lineman Ted Larsen.

They also placed exclusive rights tenders on offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, linebacker Isaiah Irving and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris.

As for Parkey, the release ends a tumultuous season in Chicago where his misses ended up being one of the story lines of the season. He hit the post on six of his missed kicks during the season, including a potentially game-winning kick against the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Game on January 6th.

He hit 23-of-30 field goal attempts during the season while hitting 42-of-45 extra point attempts after signing a four-year deal that included $9 million guarantee. It’s a deal that Pace said he regrets, but one he distanced himself from the minute he could at the dawn of a new league year.