Blackhawks’ early offense is just enough to get a win over the Maple Leafs

TORONTO – At the moment, it seemed like a goal that would pad the stats on an impressive offensive night for the Blackhawks.

With 7:28 left to go in the second period, Alex DeBrincat’s 38th goal of the year gave his team a 5-0 lead over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. It was just part of a great start that appeared to have the Blackhawks easily on their way to a fourth-straight win.

As it turns out, that goal would end up the game-winner during an unusual finish to the game in Toronto on Wednesday night.

Up 5-1 after two periods, Corey Crawford left the game with an illness, and the Maple Leafs rallied for three more goals against backup Collin Delia. Yet the Blackhawks still had enough defense in the final 90 seconds to finish off a 5-4 win that was much more stressful than they might have thought coming into the final period.

No matter how it got done, however, the Blackhawks climbed to within four points of the last Wild Card spot with the victory. Right now it’s the Arizona Coyotes (75 points) that hold the last spot in the Western Conference playoffs.