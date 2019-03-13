Protests erupt as city council expected to vote on Lincoln Yards development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The City Council is set to vote Wednesday on the ambitious and controversial Lincoln Yards development project planned for the city's North Side.

It's the last council meeting before next month's runoff elections.

The 55-acre development has the backing of outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Ald. Brian Hopkins whose 2nd ward includes the Lincoln Yards site.

Protesters made their voices heard and gathered outside the meeting. Some want the council to slow down the approval process and wait until a new mayor and city council is sworn in.

If approved Wednesday, the council would also have to approve a TIF district for the development.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.