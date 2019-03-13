× R. Kelly due back in court for child support case

CHICAGO — R. Kelly is due back in court Wednesday for the child support problems that landed him in jail last week.

On Tuesday night, Kelly was seen talking with his lawyers and others outside Trump Tower.

Police were called to Trump Tower earlier Tuesday, for a matter related to Kelly that turned out to be a false alarm. Kelly’s publicist says there was a meeting with his legal team.

In addition to child support issues, R. Kelly is also charged with sexually abusing four victims.

He has pleaded not guilty.