Cameras allowed in Jussie Smollett arraignment today

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett will be back in court Thursday morning where he is expected to plead not guilty.

An attorney for the Osundairo brothers, Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola", has said a $3500 check the actor gave the brothers was for both personal training and to stage an attack.

Smollett is charged with lying to Chicago police about the January attack in the city's Streeterville neighborhood.

The brothers are not facing charges.

The actor appeared in court earlier this week when prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to allow cameras during Thursday's hearing.

Prosecutors allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

A grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report.

Smollett, who is free on bond, maintains his innocence.

State's Attorney Kim Foxx has asked Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to turn the case over to the FBI.

A spokesperson for Foxx says the request was made over concerns about leaks to the media.

Foxx has recused herself from the case.