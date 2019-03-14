Ravinia Festival announces 2019 lineup

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. –Ravinia has announced its lineup for the 2019 summer season.

The festival will run from May 31 through Sept. 15 this year and will feature more than 140 performers and special events.

Some highlights this year include Sting, Chicago, Lionel Richie, Kesha, Queen Latifah, Common, Nickelback, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Tony Bennett — among many more.

President and CEO of Ravinia Welz Kaufman joined WGN Morning News Thursday to reveal this season’s performers.

CLICK HERE: FULL RAVINIA SCHEDULE

Tickets will be available to donors beginning March 20.

There will be a new way of purchasing tickets for the general public — tickets for performances in May, June or July go on sale May 7, performances in August or September go on sale May 8, exclusively at Ravinia.org.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.

For more info, visit: www.ravinia.org