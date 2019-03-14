Tornado Watch issued for Chicago area until 5 PM

CHICAGO — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 5 p.m. CDT Thursday.
Some Metra BNSF trains are running with delays due to the severe weather.
Meanwhile, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cook and Will Counties until 1:30 p.m. CDT. A Thunderstorm Warning for has also been issued for Kankakee County until 1:45 p.m. CDT.
Meanwhile, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Chicago area until 10 p.m. CDT.
