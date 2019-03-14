Tornado Watch issued for Chicago area until 5 PM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 5 p.m. CDT Thursday.

Some Metra BNSF trains are running with delays due to the severe weather.

Metra Alert BNSF - Train #1231, sched. to arrive Aurora at 1:58 PM - 15 to 20 minute delay, severe weather watch — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) March 14, 2019

Metra Alert BNSF - Train #1266, sched. to arrive Chicago Union Station at 1:52 PM - 25 to 30 minute delay, severe weather watch — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) March 14, 2019

Meanwhile, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cook and Will Counties until 1:30 p.m. CDT. A Thunderstorm Warning for has also been issued for Kankakee County until 1:45 p.m. CDT.

Meanwhile, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Chicago area until 10 p.m. CDT.

