Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cooler for the weekend then a warm up
-
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
Cold returns after warm Valentine’s Day
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
-
Snow possible this weekend: Winter refuses to budge
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Cold air persists, snow possible this weekend
-
Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow likely this weekend
-
After cold weekend, another brutal cold snap on the way
-
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend
-
Bitter cold to follow weekend snow
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week