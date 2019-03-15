Students walk out of class to protest climate change

Posted 12:29 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, March 15, 2019

CHICAGO — Young people in the Chicago area cut class and headed to Grant Park, to draw attention to global warming.

It was one of hundreds of strikes around the world.

A national strike was held in Washington.  Nearly all 50 states held a rally along with strikes called in more than 100 countries.

In an open letter published in The Guardian newspaper, young activists called climate change “the biggest threat in human history” and are demanding that leaders take action.

The young people believe extreme weather, like floods, wildfires and heat waves are the result of climate change, and if nothing is done, their generation will be forced to deal with the consequences.

