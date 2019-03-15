Local mosques step up security after New Zealand terror attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. -- Members of the Chicago-area Muslim community are stepping up security in the wake of the terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

At least 49 people were killed and 20 seriously injured in attacks at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday.

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, called the incident a terrorist attack in a press conference, saying the suspects held "extremist views" that have no place in New Zealand or the world.

Several prayer services were underway Friday morning at a mosque in Morton Grove, where the community says they are rattled by the news they woke up to.

While there is no immediate threat in the United States, the community is still taking precautions and will not be complacent during this difficult time.

The Muslim Community Center has hired security to patrol in and around mosques. They’ve also requested extra police patrols over the next few days.

The Council on American Islamic Relations in Chicago issued a community alert Friday morning, urging people to be vigilant, especially while attending prayers.

They're also asking community members to keep their eyes and ears open, and be aware of your surroundings. But they don’t want people to panic.

People are calling the attack horrific, and say this is something we all pray never happens.

It's safe to say a few extra prayers will be said Friday morning, as Muslim communities around the world come together in the wake of this tragic mass shooting.