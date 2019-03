Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Community Loan Fund is dedicated to doing its part in developing Chicago's south and west sides. For 27 years CCLF has provided funds for developments like affordable housing, shopping malls, individual businesses. They even helped fund a new Jewel-Osco in the Woodland neighborhood. This is the first grocery store in that neighborhood in 40 years. Watch to learn how you can attend a workshop about the development process.