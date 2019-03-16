Chicago celebrates St. Patrick’s Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago is known worldwide for it’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

In fact, many blogs and magazines list Chicago as one of the top places to be to celebrate the holiday—and tens of thousand flock here.

At 9 a.m., as it’s happened since 1962-- that's 57 years—the Chicago River will be dyed green.

It doesn't matter the weather, because tens -of- thousands come out each year to watch as the magic happens.

The members of the Chicago Plumber's Union sprinkle orange dye into the river while riding on speedboats.

Organizers say, the best place to view it all, is between Michigan Ave. and Columbus.

The river stays green for most of the day-- and then at noon—that’s when the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off.

This year, there’s only one way to get inside-- and that’s at Jackson and Ida B. Wells Drive—formerly Congress Parkway.

There will be stepped-up security procedures this year, including a bag check-- and you can not bring alcohol inside-- it's a family friendly environment.

The St. Patty’s Day parade— also a place for politicians to connect with potential voters—especially since we’re just a few weeks away from the Chicago run-off election when a new mayor and several alderman will be elected.

Public transportation is being highly recommended-- extra trains are being added for those coming down for the celebrations.

Just about every Chicago bar turns Irish for the weekend-- offering green beer.

The party continues tomorrow on the South Side for the annual South Side Irish Parade.