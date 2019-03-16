Chicagoland Family Pet Expo delights animal lovers, families

Posted 6:33 PM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35PM, March 16, 2019

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Chicagoland Family Pet Expo is the largest pet expo under one roof in the United States.

From snakes and alligators to cockatoos and parrots, the three-day event in Arlington Heights has every animal family represented.

While many vendors sell pet supplies and treats, other showcase rescue dogs — both for quiet therapy and physical activity.

Most of the animals can be held, and love the attention.

The Chicagoland Family Pet Expo runs through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit petchicago.com.

