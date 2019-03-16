Morton Grove vigil to honor victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Hundreds are expected to gather at a Morton Grove vigil Saturday in a showing of solidarity for victims of two New Zealand mosque shootings that left 50 dead and scores more wounded.

The vigil is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Muslim Education Center at 8601 Menard Ave. with leaders of various faiths coming together to grieve and speak out against Islamophobia.

The center has increased security after Friday’s attacks. Morton Grove police have beefed up patrols in the area.