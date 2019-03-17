The 2019 Sports Feed NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the best Sunday of the year for College Basketball fans as the preceedes the best three weeks of the season.

The NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed late Sunday afternoon as the teams and seeds for the upcoming "March Madness" were handed out to 68 teams around the country, including one from the State of Illinois.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we have in the past, former DePaul coach and current Northwestern Basketball radio analyst Joey Meyer and WCIU-TV sports director Kenny McReynolds were in to break down the brackets with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The guys went down the line to talk about the match-ups and regions from the East, West, South, and Midwest over the majority of Sunday's show, while also giving their thoughts on what might happen over the next few weeks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To watch the entire show, watch in the videos above or below