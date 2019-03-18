1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured after a rollover crash on the Bishop Ford on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday near 130th Street.

According to Illinois State Police, a car traveling northbound at a high-speed veered off the freeway and rolled onto a side street.

A man was pinned inside the car and killed. A 37-year-old woman was ejected from the car. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.