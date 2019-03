KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A 10-year-old boy was killed after a crash in Kane County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

A van with three people was traveling westbound and exited I-90 at Route 47, when it veered off the pavement, rolled over, and landed upside-down in a retention pond.

Witnesses rescued a woman and a 10-year-old girl from Northlake.

The boy was removed and briefly revived, but he later died at the hospital.

His name has not yet been released.