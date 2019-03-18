Early voting begins at all 51 locations across Chicago

CHICAGO — Early voting begins at 9 a.m. Monday at all 51 locations across the city. Chicagoans will be voting for a new mayor, treasurer and aldermen in 15 wards.

Find the voting location nearest you using the map above. Election Day in Chicago is April 2.

In the mayor’s race, Lori Lightfoot started this week with two endorsements. Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced he’s backing Lightfoot. Garcia’s endorsement could boost Lightfoot’s support among Latinos on the Southwest Side. Garcia ran for mayor in 2015, forcing Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff.

“I’m mindful of the fact I’m here today because of the work ‘Chuy’ Garcia did and ignited this incredible spark for change across our city,” Lightfoot said.

Garcia said Lightfoot has the heart and moral compass to guide the city and usher in a new era.

Lightfoot also received the support of former mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce.

Toni Preckwinkle celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, and her birthdays, at the Northwest Side parade. Upon hearing Garcia’s endorsement of Lightfoot, Preckwinkle said she has the support of several other Latino leaders, and her campaign will announce more endorsements this week. Preckwinkle has the support of two major unions— SEIU and CTU. Those unions endorsed Garcia for mayor four years ago.

Preckwinkle touted her experience running America’s second largest county: “Improving public schools, access to public health, making the tough decisions. When it comes to experience, I’m the one in the rescue who has it.”

The Chicago Election Board says mail ballot requests indicate higher turnout for the April election compared to February.