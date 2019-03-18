Elderly targeted in series of home invasions on North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are warning about a rash of home invasions in neighborhoods that are targeting the elderly all over the city's North Side.

At least seven homes have been targeted recently.

The incidents have been happening in Chicago's Edgewater, Northcenter, Lakeview, Albany Park, Jefferson Park, and Sauganash neighborhoods.

Police say the men pose as utility workers, knock on the door and tell the resident they need to check inside because of water issues in the area.

When the homeowner is distracted, other men sneak inside and steal things, like jewelry.

Police said there are up to four suspects, who are white or white Hispanic, ranging in ages between 25 to 60 years of age, and heights between 5'6" - 6'02".

Police want residents to warn their elderly neighbors and take note of anyone suspicious walking around.

Victims seem to be believing the robbers because there have been so many infrastructure projects, where pipes are being replaced, nearby.

Utility companies say their workers should never need to come inside.They might drop off a flyer in your mailbox saying water will be turned off, but they will not need to come in and do an inspection.