Man with paraplegia rescued from house fire in Englewood

CHICAGO -- A man with paraplegia was rescued from a building fire on Chicago's South Side.
The fire started just before 2 a.m. Monday on the second-floor of a building in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.
37-year-old Dante Copeland was wrapped in blankets and carried out from the basement of the building to safety by firefighters.
His mother said he uses a wheelchair, and was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot.
Copeland was transported to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment.
A family of seven, that includes Copeland and two young boys, have been displaced. Red Cross is assisting the family.
No other injuries were reported.