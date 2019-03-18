Man with paraplegia rescued from house fire in Englewood

Posted 6:47 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, March 18, 2019

CHICAGO -- A man with paraplegia was rescued from a building fire on Chicago's South Side.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. Monday on the second-floor of a building in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.

37-year-old Dante Copeland was wrapped in blankets and carried out from the basement of the building to safety by firefighters.

His mother said he uses a wheelchair, and was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot.

Copeland was transported to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment.

A family of seven, that includes Copeland and two young boys, have been displaced. Red Cross is assisting the family.

No other injuries were reported.

 

 

