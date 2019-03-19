2 in custody in connection to death of 2-year-old boy on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people of interest were taken into custody in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The medical examiner’s office identified the child as Ja’hir Gibbons. The medical examiner’s office said he died of multiple injuries stemming from child abuse and deemed his death a homicide.

Ja’hir lived in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue. He died Monday evening, during what neighbors described as a chaotic scene.

One neighbor said she heard a lot of commotion both Saturday and Monday evening and called police both times to report it.

“I heard hollering, screaming, crying, then I didn’t hear anything,” the neighbor said. “A little while later, I heard someone coming down the hallway screaming ‘Help! He’s not breathing, he’s not breathing.’ The neighbor tried to give him CPR and called the ambulance, but I guess he didn’t make it. He looked horrible. He was blue faced. It was ridiculous.”

Neighbors said the Department of Child and Family Services was at the building Saturday to investigate a complaint of abuse. DCFS has not confirmed that information.

Charges against the two people in custody are pending. The two have not been identified.