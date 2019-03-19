Police asking for public’s help to find missing Zion man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZION, Ill. — Police in the northern suburbs have asked for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Cory Rhinehart, 28, has been missing since Friday. His siblings, Ashley Rhinehart and Jahda Berry, said no one has heard from him or seen him since. Family members and friends are trying to spread the word about his disappearance.

The Zion police chief said they got a 911 call from Rhinehart Friday night around 8 p.m. It was a hang up call, but police pinged the phone number and went to the area where the call came from.

Police visited an apartment on the 2100 block of Gabriel Avenue Friday evening, where they believe the call originated from.

Blood was found on the door, walls and floor, but no one was around that evening. The chief said it was definitely human blood, but they are unsure from where or who it came from.

Police said the blood was collected and sent to a crime lab.

Rhinehart’s loved ones filed a missing person’s report Monday. They know who lives at the apartment, but were not familiar with that person.

Rhinehart is an Army veteran who worked as a dietary aid at a nursing home. His family said this is all very out of character.

“He would never leave his family and not let us know where he’s at,” Berry said.

Cory Rhinehart and Ashley Rhinehart are twins.

“Wherever you are I hope you are safe. I cant be without you. You're my other half. You're my backbone, my strength, my everything. Without you, I'm nothing. Wherever you are, please come home, please,” Ashley Rhinehart said.

The police chief has asked the crime lab to expedite the identification of the blood to see if it's a match to Rhinehart.