Supreme Court rejects bid to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald case

CHICAGO — The Illinois Supreme Court has rejected the prosecutor’s bid to re-sentence former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Prosecutors wanted the state’s highest court to order Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan to re-sentence 40-year-old Van Dyke under different legal guidelines. The request came after public outcry that the sentence was too lenient.

Van Dyke was convicted in October 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 slaying of McDonald. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Van Dyke was recently moved to the medium security prison Otisville Federal Correctional Institution a medium security prison, in Otisville, N.Y. He was previously in the low security Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., and was beaten last month shortly after his arrival to the prison.

His prison records list his release date as February 8, 2022.

