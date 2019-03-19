UIC graduate workers begin strike Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Graduate workers at the University of Illinois Chicago plan to walk out on strike Tuesday.

The workers have been without an agreement for more than a year now, and will stage a picket outside Jane Addams Hull-House.

Over 1500 graduate and teaching assistants are expected to participate in the strike.

Talks between the Graduate Employees Organization and university administration are at odds over wages and fee waivers.

The union claims some members make just $18,000 a year despite serving as the primary instructors for particular courses, such as sociology.

UIC has issued the following response:

"If a strike occurs, our primary objective will be to continue normal operations, including minimizing the disruption of instruction, meeting course objectives and ensuring timely grading. All members of the university community will be expected to meet for classes as usual..."

"We sincerely value the contributions made by our graduate employees to our academic mission. We remain optimistic that we will, together, reach a collective bargaining agreement that is fair and beneficial for all involved."