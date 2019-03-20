Man accused of killing McHenry County deputy in court today

Posted 5:57 AM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03AM, March 20, 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The man accused of killing a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy will be in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

A grand jury indicted Floyd Brown Tuesday on one count of murder and one count of illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

On March 7, Deputy Jacob Keltner was working with the US Marshals service to serve Brown an arrest warrant at a motel in Rockford.

Investigators say Brown shot and killed Keltner.

Brown took off and was caught downstate after a chase and standoff.

