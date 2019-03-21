× 2 charged in February I-57 shooting that injured 3

CALUMET PARK, Ill. — Two men from Markham have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting last month on Interstate 57.

According to Illinois State Police, Christian Plummer, 23, and Jonathan E. Thompson, 24, were taken into custody and charged in the February shooting of three people in a car on I-57 at 127th in Calumet Park.

Two boys, 12 and 15, were shot and both stabilized, and a 38-year-old man was critically wounded in the shooting. An 8-year-old girl also was in the car but was not injured.

Thompson is due in bond court Thursday.

A third man was arrested, but is not facing charges related to the shooting.