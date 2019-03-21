Ahead of opening day, Craig Edwards talks MLB on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In just a week, the Cubs and the White Sox start off the 2019 season.

It's been an unusual offseason for both teams, just as it was for the entire league, over the last few months, but over a month of spring training has both squads looking ahead to next Thursday.

Craig Edwards of Fangraphs was on Sports Feed to talk about that but also about a trend growing in football this season: Contract extensions.

From Eloy Jimenez to Paul Goldschmidt, Craig discussed the growing trend with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on the program. You can watch his entire conversation in the video above or below.