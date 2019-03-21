Chance the Rapper endorses Toni Preckwinkle for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper endorsed Toni Preckwinkle in the race for Chicago mayor Thursday.

The Grammy-winner previously endorsed mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, the director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. She finished in 6th place in the Feb. 26 election.

Now it appears Chance is realigning his views with his father, former city official Ken Bennett, who is Preckwinkle’s campaign chairman.

Preckwinkle faces Lori Lightfoot in a run-off election April 2.

