Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old on South Side

CHICAGO — A mother and her boyfriend are charged in the child abuse death of a 2-year-old boy in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police responded Monday to an EMS call at a home on the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue, and Ja’hir Gibbons was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police announced Thursday that 21-year-old Dejon Waters, who was babysitting, is charged with first-degree murder while 28-year-old Brittany Hyc, the boy’s mother, is charged with felony child endangerment for leaving the boy with Waters.

Waters admitted to physically abusing Ja’hir, causing the fatal injuries.

Neighbors say his face was blue and there were visible injuries on him when he was taken to the hospital.

Hyc and Waters are due in bond court Thursday.

The medical examiner is calling it child abuse. DCFS had just visited the home Saturday and said the children were safe.

Police say a 5-year-old boy was found at the same home, covered in bruises and has been hospitalized.

98 children have died in DCFS care between July of 2017 and June of 2018. Eighteen were homicides, 26 undetermined and 34 were children under the age of three.

DCFS has had 12 directors in the last 10 years. The agency is again without a leader as the Pritzker administration conducts a nationwide search.