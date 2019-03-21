Patrick Finley discusses Bears’ free agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This hasn't been the offseason like it was back in 2018. Frankly, the Bears would have had to clear a lot of cap space to do so.

With limited money, the Bears made smaller moves here and there to fill in an already strong roster for the 2019 season. They lost Adrian Amos and Bryce Callahan, but brought in Ha Ha Clinton Dix and Bryce Skrine to replace them.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the team's free agency with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Thursday.

Watch Patrick's segments from the program by clicking on the video above or below.