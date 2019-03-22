Girl, 5, killed in Englewood house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old girl was killed in house fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday, officials confirmed.

The fire started at just after 7 a.m. at a home near 58th and May. The fire was struck out at about 8 a.m.

Large flames and billowing smoke could be seen coming from the home. Witnesses tell WGN that a woman at the scene was screaming that her baby was trapped inside the home. Other people could be seen running out of the house, they said.

Everyone who lived in the home next door was evacuated, including a 90-year-old woman, who told WGN she is OK.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors on the first floor, and one functioning smoke detector on the second floor.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.